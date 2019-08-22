Channels

People walk near the gate of Tsinghua University in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Innovation

First day at university in China now means a face scan to enrol

  • At Tsinghua University in Beijing, more than 3,800 new undergraduate students were processed using face-scanning machines
Topic |   Facial recognition
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Updated: 6:00am, 22 Aug, 2019

Surveillance cameras are mounted on a post in Hangzhou, China, May 28, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Innovation

Next time you go through a red light in China its growing facial recognition network may catch you out

  • The facial recognition technology checks the faces of drivers and vehicle details against a database, helping to verify the identity of wrongdoers
Topic |   Facial recognition
Tracy Qu

Tracy Qu  

Updated: 8:30pm, 15 Aug, 2019

