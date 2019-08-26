WeChat mascots are displayed inside Tencent office at TIT Creativity Industry Zone in Guangzhou, China May 9, 2017. Picture taken May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Tencent unveils voice-operated WeChat with Chinese carmaker Changan as battle for smart vehicles intensify
- Changan Automobile will roll out an interactive version of WeChat on some of its models including the CS75 Plus
- Tencent is setting up a joint venture with Changan to develop a connected car system
Topic | WeChat
