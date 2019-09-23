Baidu’s self-driving vehicle is seen on a public road test in Beijing on March 22, 2018 after the internet giant received its first temporary licence in the mainland’s capital. Baidu and two other companies have recently been granted licences to test autonomous vehicles in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei province. Photo: Xinhua
Wuhan steps up China’s robocar push with licence for Baidu
- The internet giant received a licence to test five of its self-driving cars in the capital of central China’s Hubei province
Topic | Autonomous driving
Baidu’s self-driving vehicle is seen on a public road test in Beijing on March 22, 2018 after the internet giant received its first temporary licence in the mainland’s capital. Baidu and two other companies have recently been granted licences to test autonomous vehicles in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei province. Photo: Xinhua
Employees work on Baojun RS-5 cars at a final assembly plant operated by General Motors Co in Guangxi, China. Photo: Reuters
Inside China Tech: Leaders in Technology – self-driving cars in China
- The current state of autonomous cars in China and the roadmap for implementation
- We talked to Jianxiong Xiao, the founder and CEO of AutoX, a high-tech company working on self-driving vehicles
Topic | Autonomous driving
Employees work on Baojun RS-5 cars at a final assembly plant operated by General Motors Co in Guangxi, China. Photo: Reuters