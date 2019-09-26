An aerial view of the new Beijing Daxing International Airport shows the distinctive starfish layout of its main terminal, the world’s largest, built on a site that takes up 7.5 million square feet (695,000 square metres). Photo: AP
What to know about the hi-tech features at Beijing’s new Daxing International Airport
- Travellers can expect some of the most advanced technologies, including 5G, to help make their experience at the airport hassle-free
Topic | Aviation
An aerial view of the new Beijing Daxing International Airport shows the distinctive starfish layout of its main terminal, the world’s largest, built on a site that takes up 7.5 million square feet (695,000 square metres). Photo: AP
The new airport, declared open on Wednesday, could form part of a new economic belt. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing’s new 7-runway, star-shaped Daxing airport opened by Xi Jinping, with aviation industry ready for take-off
- Most expensive airport in history is housed in the world’s biggest single-terminal building
- Daxing is the first airport to have two-storey departure gates and is hailed as a major boost for China’s air travel
Topic | Aviation
The new airport, declared open on Wednesday, could form part of a new economic belt. Photo: Xinhua