An aerial view of the new Beijing Daxing International Airport shows the distinctive starfish layout of its main terminal, the world’s largest, built on a site that takes up 7.5 million square feet (695,000 square metres). Photo: AP
What to know about the hi-tech features at Beijing’s new Daxing International Airport

  • Travellers can expect some of the most advanced technologies, including 5G, to help make their experience at the airport hassle-free
Sarah Dai  

Minghe Hu  

Updated: 7:11am, 26 Sep, 2019

The new airport, declared open on Wednesday, could form part of a new economic belt. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing’s new 7-runway, star-shaped Daxing airport opened by Xi Jinping, with aviation industry ready for take-off

  • Most expensive airport in history is housed in the world’s biggest single-terminal building
  • Daxing is the first airport to have two-storey departure gates and is hailed as a major boost for China’s air travel
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 9:28pm, 25 Sep, 2019

