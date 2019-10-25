(L-R) SCMP senior technology reporter Zen Soo; Asia Pacific Fin Tech and Innovation Financial Services (EY) Effie Xin; Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Holdings Limited Sunny Cheung Yiu-tong; and Decathlon Hong Kong Chief Executive Officer Marc Zielinski, 2019. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong needs a mindset change for digital payments to become more accepted, it does not lag China in tech
- On average, a Hongkonger uses a digital wallet two or three times a week, but only one-third of Hongkongers are classified as heavy users at four to six times a week
Topic | Mobile payments
(L-R) SCMP senior technology reporter Zen Soo; Asia Pacific Fin Tech and Innovation Financial Services (EY) Effie Xin; Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Holdings Limited Sunny Cheung Yiu-tong; and Decathlon Hong Kong Chief Executive Officer Marc Zielinski, 2019. Photo: SCMP