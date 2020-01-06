A customer tries out a Samsung Electronics Galaxy Fold smartphone in Seoul, South Korea in September 2019. File photo: Bloomberg
Samsung to unveil ‘innovative devices’, widely expected to be new foldable phone and flagship S model
- The world’s top smartphone maker is seeking to maintain its lead in the foldable phone and 5G phone markets
- It will unveil “new, innovative devices” in a live-streamed event next month
Topic | Samsung Electronics
A customer tries out a Samsung Electronics Galaxy Fold smartphone in Seoul, South Korea in September 2019. File photo: Bloomberg