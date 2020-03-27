Tencent runs the world's biggest video games business by revenue. File photo: Reuters
Chinese tech giants Tencent, Huawei team up to develop mobile cloud gaming platform, explore AR and VR in games
- Huawei and Tencent will set up a game development lab exploring the use of cutting-edge technologies such as cloud gaming, AI, VR and AR in the game industry
- Cloud gaming is one of the hottest areas in the industry, allowing players to stream games just like they would a movie
