Tencent runs the world's biggest video games business by revenue. File photo: Reuters
Tech /  Innovation

Chinese tech giants Tencent, Huawei team up to develop mobile cloud gaming platform, explore AR and VR in games

  • Huawei and Tencent will set up a game development lab exploring the use of cutting-edge technologies such as cloud gaming, AI, VR and AR in the game industry
  • Cloud gaming is one of the hottest areas in the industry, allowing players to stream games just like they would a movie
Topic |   Tencent
SCMP
Celia Chen in Shenzhen and Josh Ye

Updated: 6:45pm, 27 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Tencent runs the world's biggest video games business by revenue. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE