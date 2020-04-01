A six-month programme in Shanghai will see 10 judicial courts use artificial intelligence technology to automate the job of law clerks in case hearings. Photo: Bloomberg
Shanghai judicial courts start to replace clerks with AI assistants
- The courts in Shanghai will use AI assistants to transcribe case notes, pull out files and present digitised evidence
- The city’s pilot programme is part of a broader effort to modernise China’s judicial system through the use of technology
