The Open RAN Policy Coalition wants to change the way the cell tower radio access network, or RAN, works. Photo: Reuters
31 global firms push US to research 5G tech that would minimise Chinese influence and allow multiple vendors

  • Companies including Google, Samsung, Cisco, AT&T and Vodafone urge US lawmakers to fund next-generation tech development
  • Firms urge research into radio access networks that would move 5G infrastructure away from expensive proprietary hardware dominated by China
Topic |   US-China tech war
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 4:59am, 6 May, 2020

