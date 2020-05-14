A couple poses for a wedding photographer in Wuhan, China's central Hubei province, on April 14, 2020. Photo: AFP
Couples in Xian, China will soon be able to register their marriages with face scans
- By end-September, all marriage registries in Xian will have automated terminals where couples can obtain their marriage certificates by scanning their faces
- Officials say the move is expected to increase efficiency and reduce errors from filling out paperwork
