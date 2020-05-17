Robotics start-up Gitai has developed a remote-controlled robonaut that could substitute for astronauts in performing work in the International Space Station. Photo: Handout
Space exploration’s next frontier: remote-controlled robonauts
- Robonauts, which are remotely operated from Earth, are designed to handle tasks that normally would require an astronaut to go into space
- These hi-tech avatars are expected to help Nasa lower the cost of efforts to open up the International Space Station to private businesses and its Artemis mission to send astronauts back to the moon
Topic | Robotics
Robotics start-up Gitai has developed a remote-controlled robonaut that could substitute for astronauts in performing work in the International Space Station. Photo: Handout