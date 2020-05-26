This handout picture shows the Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak device at a laboratory in Hefei, Anhui province, part of Beijing's determination to be at the centre of clean energy technology development. Photo: Agence France-Presse
China accelerates plan to build 700 state-backed labs by end of this year amid push for self sufficiency in tech
- There were 501 key state labs operating in China at the end of 2018, according to the latest available data
- Two months ago a lab on transport engineering and another on ultrasonic medicine were given the green light
Topic | US-China tech war
