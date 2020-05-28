A customer uses the Siri voice-activated digital assistant on an iPhone at an Apple Store in Hong Kong. Apple has been buying up a number of tech start-ups to boost the functionality of Siri on its various devices. Photo: Bloomberg
Apple buys machine-learning start-up to improve data used in Siri
- The technology giant has bought start-up Inductiv, which uses artificial intelligence to automate the task of identifying and correcting errors in data
- That follows Apple’s acquisition of start-up Voysis to boost speech recognition in Siri
Topic | Apple
