Packages of Beyond Meat plant-based burger patties are displayed for a photograph in Illinois, US, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Yum China to bring Beyond Meat's plant-based burgers to Chinese branches of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell
- Beyond Burgers will be introduced as a limited-time offering at select KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell locations in mainland China
- KFC will offer the burger for three days at five locations across the cities of Beijing, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Shanghai
