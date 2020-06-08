The smart mobility segment of Hong Kong’s smart city initiative includes the development of an intelligent transport system. Illustration: Dennis Wong
Tech /  Innovation

How Hong Kong’s smart mobility ambitions will be boosted by 5G roll-out

  • Hong Kong’s ASTRI, whose mission is to enhance the city’s hi-tech competitiveness, is working on 5G applications to boost the autonomous vehicle experience
  • Widespread 5G service coverage is expected to drive the roll-out of various smart mobility initiatives
Topic |   5G
Iris DengBien Perez
Iris Deng and Bien Perez

Updated: 7:26am, 8 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The smart mobility segment of Hong Kong’s smart city initiative includes the development of an intelligent transport system. Illustration: Dennis Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE