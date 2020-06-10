The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) at its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
Is TSMC’s Arizona project a US tech supply chain win? Or a cautionary tale?
- US trade officials say Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company pledge to build a US$12 billion plant is example of bringing tech supply chain home
- But analysts note the process of ramping up can drag on, and attracting essential suppliers is far from easy
Topic | US-China tech war
