Chinese internet giant Tencent is building a 200 hectare “Net City”, an interconnected space including office buildings, residential and public space, in Shenzhen. Photo: Handout
Tencent plans futuristic neighbourhood in Shenzhen inspired by the internet’s distributed network
- The planned 132.6-hectare Net City in Shenzhen’s Dachanwan port area is slated to start construction by the end of this year
- With tech companies wielding increasing influence globally, many are making their mark physically on the urban landscape with sprawling projects
Topic | Tencent
