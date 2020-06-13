Chinese internet giant Tencent is building a 200 hectare “Net City”, an interconnected space including office buildings, residential and public space, in Shenzhen. Photo: Handout
Tech /  Innovation

Tencent plans futuristic neighbourhood in Shenzhen inspired by the internet’s distributed network

  • The planned 132.6-hectare Net City in Shenzhen’s Dachanwan port area is slated to start construction by the end of this year
  • With tech companies wielding increasing influence globally, many are making their mark physically on the urban landscape with sprawling projects
Iris Deng
Updated: 7:00am, 13 Jun, 2020

