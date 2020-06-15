A Waymo self-driving vehicle is parked outside Google parent Alphabet’s offices in Chandler, Arizona, where tests were being conducted in March of 2018. Photo: Reuters
Autonomous car industry gets a nudge on standards and transparency
- The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is unveiling an initiative for a nascent industry that seeks to transform how people drive
- The agency aims to build a website to show the public where autonomous car tests are being held and learn details about how these are conducted
