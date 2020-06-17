RPA software works as the ‘eyes and hands’ of a human by reading files and automatically inputting instructions via a keyboard. Photo: Handout
Tech /  Innovation

Software robots to take on more work in Asia as Covid-19 accelerates demand for automation, says UiPath

  • RPAs read documents and automatically input keyboard instructions – replacing repetitive, human labour
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Tracy QuGareth Nicholson
Tracy Qu and Gareth Nicholson

Updated: 7:30pm, 17 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
RPA software works as the ‘eyes and hands’ of a human by reading files and automatically inputting instructions via a keyboard. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE