Staff members work at a workshop of a semiconductor company in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 10, 2020. Photo: Xinhua.
China chip expert warns that self-reliance in semiconductors will be tough, needs stable investment
- Comments come as China seeks to build greater self-reliance in core technologies, such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence, amid increasing US pressure
Topic | China technology
Staff members work at a workshop of a semiconductor company in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 10, 2020. Photo: Xinhua.