China’s policy support for the domestic semiconductor industry helped usher in more intellectual property applications for integrated circuit design in the first half of this year. Photo: AP
China’s patent filings back on track amid Covid-19 disruptions
- More than 683,000 patent applications were filed in China the past six months, despite a drastic slowdown in February at the height of the coronavirus outbreak
- Telecommunications giant Huawei was awarded the most number of patents in the first half of this year, followed by smartphone rival Oppo and display maker BOE
Topic | Intellectual property in China
