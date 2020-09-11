Founded in 2012 by DHL veterans, Quhuo presents itself as a workforce operation solutions provider, connecting gig workers and internet companies. Photo: SCMP/Tom Wang
Why this flexible work platform is seeing a boom in sourcing riders for delivery giants like Meituan and Ele.me
- The gig economy is expected to be worth 1.2 trillion yuan by 2022 in China, up from 478.7 billion yuan in 2019, according to a recent research report
Topic | China technology
Founded in 2012 by DHL veterans, Quhuo presents itself as a workforce operation solutions provider, connecting gig workers and internet companies. Photo: SCMP/Tom Wang