Alibaba Group Holding’s Xunxi Digital Factory, which started operations in Hangzhou in August 2018, has already collaborated with merchants, live-streaming broadcasters and street wear designers on Taobao Marketplace and Tmall. Photo: Handout
Alibaba to ramp up digital transformation in China’s US$4 trillion manufacturing sector

  • The e-commerce giant’s New Manufacturing pilot, Xunxi Digital Factory, is powered by technologies such as process and cost planning, automated in-house logistics and its own manufacturing operating system
  • Xunxi, which means fast rhino, has initially offered its cloud-based manufacturing supply chain to small firms in China’s apparel industry

Jane Zhang
Updated: 6:30pm, 16 Sep, 2020

