The 22nd edition of the China Hi-Tech Fair kicked off its five-day run on Wednesday in Shenzhen, with more than 3,300 online and offline exhibitors from the mainland and overseas. Photo: Xinhua
Tech /  Innovation

China Hi-Tech Fair shows post-pandemic innovation around AI, robotics, smart city

  • The 22nd edition of China’s biggest technology show features innovation designed to help people adapt to changes caused by the Covid-19 outbreak
  • Products exhibited include a range of artificial intelligence, smart city and robotic applications

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:53am, 13 Nov, 2020

