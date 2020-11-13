The 22nd edition of the China Hi-Tech Fair kicked off its five-day run on Wednesday in Shenzhen, with more than 3,300 online and offline exhibitors from the mainland and overseas. Photo: Xinhua
China Hi-Tech Fair shows post-pandemic innovation around AI, robotics, smart city
- The 22nd edition of China’s biggest technology show features innovation designed to help people adapt to changes caused by the Covid-19 outbreak
- Products exhibited include a range of artificial intelligence, smart city and robotic applications
Topic | China technology
The 22nd edition of the China Hi-Tech Fair kicked off its five-day run on Wednesday in Shenzhen, with more than 3,300 online and offline exhibitors from the mainland and overseas. Photo: Xinhua