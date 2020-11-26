Two studies highlighting China’s efforts in developing its digital economy were presented during the 7th World Internet Conference held in Wuzhen, a town in the northern part of Zhejiang province, on November 23. Photo: Xinhua
China tops world in AI patent filings, surpassing the US for the first time
- The US and China are jostling to dominate advanced technologies, from 5G to quantum computing and AI
- China filed more than 110,000 artificial intelligence patent applications last year
Topic | Artificial intelligence
