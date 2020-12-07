The South China Morning Post’s China AI Deep-Dive: Computer Vision Report finds that the main challenge for the country’s unicorns is to now expand their CV business beyond surveillance. Photo: SCMP
China’s computer vision unicorns face challenges on many fronts as they expand beyond surveillance: SCMP report
- New report from SCMP Research delves into computer vision unicorns that have made global headlines against the backdrop of US-China tech rivalry
- Companies such as Megvii, SenseTime and Yitu are expanding from surveillance into areas such as retail, health care, finance and more
Topic | Artificial intelligence
The South China Morning Post’s China AI Deep-Dive: Computer Vision Report finds that the main challenge for the country’s unicorns is to now expand their CV business beyond surveillance. Photo: SCMP