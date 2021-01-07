China Telecom, one of the country’s three state-owned telecoms giants, announced a new pilot programme allowing smartphone users to make phone calls protected by quantum encryption. Photo: AP
Quantum computing
China Telecom launches quantum encrypted phone calls on smartphones in a new pilot programme
- With a special SIM card and app, some China Telecom smartphone users in Anhui province can make phone calls protected by quantum encryption
- The race to develop quantum technology could both threaten traditional encryption and lead to new, more secure forms of cryptography
