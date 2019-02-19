Channels

The southern city of Shenzhen is a symbol of the transformative reforms launched by China 40 years ago. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Policy

China’s Greater Bay Area still has hurdles to clear if it wants to be a tech challenger to Silicon Valley

  • Greater Bay Area aims to erase barriers between cities in the region in terms of policy, financing, logistics and talent
  • However, regional shortage of hi-tech research capacity is turning into a hindrance, analysts say
Topic |   China technology
Li Tao  

Celia Chen  

Updated: Tuesday, 19 Feb, 2019 6:28am

Hong Kong is positioned as the international finance, shipping and trade centre under the bay area plan. Photo: EPA
Politics

China’s State Council reveals details of ‘Greater Bay Area’ plan to turn Hong Kong and 10 neighbouring cities into economic hub

  • Years in the making, scheme embodies President Xi Jinping’s ambition to build innovation and finance powerhouse to rival Silicon Valley and Tokyo Bay Area
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Tony Cheung  

He Huifeng  

Updated: Tuesday, 19 Feb, 2019 2:04am

