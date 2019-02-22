Channels

A 3-D printed Huawei logo is seen in front of displayed 5G words in this illustration taken February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
Policy

Did Donald Trump just give Huawei a pass?

  • US President Donald Trump said he wants the US to ‘win through competition, not by blocking out currently more advanced technologies’
  • Trump made the comment about 5G in a tweet on Thursday, without mentioning Huawei
Topic |   Huawei
Chua Kong Ho

Chua Kong Ho  

Updated: Friday, 22 Feb, 2019 9:45am

A 3-D printed Huawei logo is seen in front of displayed 5G words in this illustration taken February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
Liang Hua (left), chairman of Huawei's board of directors, and Eric Li (right), president of Huawei Technologies Canada, after a media round table event in Toronto on Thursday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Huawei would refuse if China requested ‘back doors’ into foreign wireless networks, says chairman Liang Hua

  • Liang Hua says Huawei has obtained a legal opinion that it is not obliged to help the Chinese government secure ‘back doors’ into foreign telecom networks
  • He said Huawei plans to expand its Canadian workforce by 20 per cent and increase research and development investment, despite arrest of Meng Wanzhou
Topic |   Huawei
SCMP

Reuters  

Bloomberg  

Updated: Friday, 22 Feb, 2019 9:26am

Liang Hua (left), chairman of Huawei's board of directors, and Eric Li (right), president of Huawei Technologies Canada, after a media round table event in Toronto on Thursday. Photo: AP
