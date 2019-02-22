A 3-D printed Huawei logo is seen in front of displayed 5G words in this illustration taken February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
Did Donald Trump just give Huawei a pass?
- US President Donald Trump said he wants the US to ‘win through competition, not by blocking out currently more advanced technologies’
- Trump made the comment about 5G in a tweet on Thursday, without mentioning Huawei
Liang Hua (left), chairman of Huawei's board of directors, and Eric Li (right), president of Huawei Technologies Canada, after a media round table event in Toronto on Thursday. Photo: AP
Huawei would refuse if China requested ‘back doors’ into foreign wireless networks, says chairman Liang Hua
- Liang Hua says Huawei has obtained a legal opinion that it is not obliged to help the Chinese government secure ‘back doors’ into foreign telecom networks
- He said Huawei plans to expand its Canadian workforce by 20 per cent and increase research and development investment, despite arrest of Meng Wanzhou
