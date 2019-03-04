Apple CEO Tim Cook visits an Apple store in Shanghai on October 9, 2018. During a four-day trip to China in October his itinerary included a meeting with Li Qiang, secretary of the Chinese Communist Party in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Inside Apple’s high-stakes diplomacy in the US-China trade war
- Cook has made a point of directly engaging with Trump, even as the president’s immigration policies have scared off other executives from Silicon Valley
- Apple counts about 10,000 employees in China and is responsible for more than 3 million jobs there through its supply chains
Topic | Apple
Apple CEO Tim Cook visits an Apple store in Shanghai on October 9, 2018. During a four-day trip to China in October his itinerary included a meeting with Li Qiang, secretary of the Chinese Communist Party in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Apple chief executive Tim Cook visits an Apple store in Shanghai in October last year. Photo: Reuters
Apple iPhone shipments plunge in China with Huawei gaining ground against wider industry slump
- Huawei racks up 23 per cent gain in shipments in fourth quarter against 9.7 per cent slump in industry shipments
Topic | Apple
Apple chief executive Tim Cook visits an Apple store in Shanghai in October last year. Photo: Reuters