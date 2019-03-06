JD.com chief executive Richard Liu Qiangdong’s low profile of late contrasts with previous years when he was seen at events along with other Chinese tech executives. Photo: Reuters
JD.com founder Richard Liu a no-show at China’s biggest political event despite being elected a delegate last year
- There have been 24 absentee CPPCC delegates so far this year, according to state-run media People.com
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Workers talk as displays show sales data at the command centre at the headquarters of e-commerce retailer JD.com in Beijing on November 11, 2018. Photo: AP
JD.com sets strategy to expand into China’s smaller cities, offline businesses
- Sales for December quarter were better than analysts expected, boosted by Single’s Day promotions
- JD.com will have more offline business models this year, founder Richard Liu said
Topic | JD.com
