JD.com chief executive Richard Liu Qiangdong’s low profile of late contrasts with previous years when he was seen at events along with other Chinese tech executives. Photo: Reuters
Policy

JD.com founder Richard Liu a no-show at China’s biggest political event despite being elected a delegate last year

  • There have been 24 absentee CPPCC delegates so far this year, according to state-run media People.com
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
SCMP

Celia Chen  

Meng Jing  

Yujing Liu  

Updated: Wednesday, 6 Mar, 2019 8:04pm

Workers talk as displays show sales data at the command centre at the headquarters of e-commerce retailer JD.com in Beijing on November 11, 2018. Photo: AP
Enterprises

JD.com sets strategy to expand into China’s smaller cities, offline businesses

  • Sales for December quarter were better than analysts expected, boosted by Single’s Day promotions
  • JD.com will have more offline business models this year, founder Richard Liu said
Topic |   JD.com
Celia Chen

Celia Chen  

Updated: Monday, 4 Mar, 2019 7:59pm

