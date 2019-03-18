An employee walks next to supercomputers at The National Supercomputer Centre in Jinan, Shandong province. Photo: EPA-EFE
China plans multibillion-dollar investment to knock US from top spot in fastest supercomputer ranking
- China and the US dominate when it comes to the world’s fastest supercomputers, owning 45.4 per cent and 21.8 per cent of the top systems globally respectively
- Multibillion-dollar investment aimed at upgrading three existing supercomputer labs to the latest exascale computing technology over three-year period
