Zhi Heng, content monitoring team manager at Chinese live-streaming firm Inke, at their offices in Changsha, central China. Photo: Lea Li
No smoking, no tattoos, or bikinis: Inside China’s war to ‘clean up’ the internet
- China’s social media companies employ thousands to censor content that falls afoul of the country’s stringent regulations governing the internet
- While AI is used to remove banned content, many decisions are taken by humans, especially if they involve context
Topic | Censorship in China
The app builds a digital footprint of young people’s behaviour and uses that data to incentivise actions considered as positive or socially beneficial. Photo: AP
This small team is building a social credit system app for China’s youth to determine who’s naughty or nice
- A state-linked company partnering with the Communist Youth League Central Committee has launched a big-data credit app aimed at incentivising positive action
- People with good scores can enjoy training and employment perks, and rewards can be expanded to flat rentals, overseas education, dating and even marriage
Topic | China's social credit system
