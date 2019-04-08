Channels

Zhi Heng, content monitoring team manager at Chinese live-streaming firm Inke, at their offices in Changsha, central China. Photo: Lea Li
Policy

No smoking, no tattoos, or bikinis: Inside China’s war to ‘clean up’ the internet

  • China’s social media companies employ thousands to censor content that falls afoul of the country’s stringent regulations governing the internet
  • While AI is used to remove banned content, many decisions are taken by humans, especially if they involve context
Topic |   Censorship in China
Meng Jing

Meng Jing  

Published: 10:00pm, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:00pm, 8 Apr, 2019

The app builds a digital footprint of young people’s behaviour and uses that data to incentivise actions considered as positive or socially beneficial. Photo: AP
Apps & Social

This small team is building a social credit system app for China’s youth to determine who’s naughty or nice

  • A state-linked company partnering with the Communist Youth League Central Committee has launched a big-data credit app aimed at incentivising positive action
  • People with good scores can enjoy training and employment perks, and rewards can be expanded to flat rentals, overseas education, dating and even marriage
Topic |   China's social credit system
Meng Jing

Meng Jing  

Published: 8:00pm, 25 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:02am, 26 Mar, 2019

The app builds a digital footprint of young people’s behaviour and uses that data to incentivise actions considered as positive or socially beneficial. Photo: AP
