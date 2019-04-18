China Mobile is seeking approval to provide services for phone calls between the United States and other countries. It is not seeking approval to provide wireless services to US consumers. Photo: Handout
FCC set to block China Mobile bid to provide US services, marking another hot spot in trade war
- China Mobile is seeking approval to provide services for phone calls between the US and other countries, is not seeking approval to provide wireless services
Topic | China Mobile
