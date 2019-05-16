New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron, hold a press conference at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. World leaders and tech bosses meet Wednesday in Paris to discuss ways to prevent social media from spreading deadly ideas. (Yoan Valat/Pool Photo via AP)
New Zealand, France lead the West in censoring online extremism while US sits out
- Plan outlines measures including reviewing algorithms to ensure that users are not redirected to extremist content
- US is notably absent from list of nations supporting the non-binding plan
Topic | Censorship
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron, hold a press conference at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. World leaders and tech bosses meet Wednesday in Paris to discuss ways to prevent social media from spreading deadly ideas. (Yoan Valat/Pool Photo via AP)