French President Emmanuel Macron (right) and New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (left) attend a launching ceremony in Paris for the Christchurch Call, an initiative pushed by Ardern after a self-described white supremacist gunned down 51 people in a massacre at two mosques in the New Zealand city in March. Photo: AFP
Slow to act, Western social media platforms now face government pressure to censor extremist content
- Australia passed sweeping legislation to punish social media companies that fail to remove violent material from their platforms in a timely manner
- Earlier this month Facebook bowed to pressure and banned Infowars host Alex Jones and other right-wing extremists from its platform
Topic | Social media
French President Emmanuel Macron (right) and New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (left) attend a launching ceremony in Paris for the Christchurch Call, an initiative pushed by Ardern after a self-described white supremacist gunned down 51 people in a massacre at two mosques in the New Zealand city in March. Photo: AFP