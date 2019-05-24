National security concerns have long been used as the justification for Washington’s increased scrutiny over Huawei. Photo: AP
China’s cybersecurity laws may be used to block US tech firms on national security grounds, says expert
- The draft measures have been released online for public feedback until June 24
- They were published amid escalating trade war tensions between Beijing and Washington
National security concerns have long been used as the justification for Washington’s increased scrutiny over Huawei. Photo: AP
China’s President Xi Jinping (C, front), Li Keqiang (3rd R, front), Wang Yang (3rd L, front), Wang Huning (2nd R, front), Zhao Leji (2nd L, front), Han Zheng (1st R, front) and Wang Qishan (1st L, front) attend the opening meeting of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
China tightens ‘national security’ review for foreign investments, sparking fears of trade war retaliation
- NDRC quietly takes over sole responsibility of national security reviews of foreign investments, as part of new foreign investment law
- China’s state planner has broader remit than US counterparts with little transparency, leading to concerns over trade war retribution
