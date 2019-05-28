A group of overseas Chinese university students on Aberystwyth promenade, Wales UK. Photo: Alamy
Trade war turning Chinese students off the US, with many opting for UK, Canada and Australia, says payments firm
- Survey found that 20.14 per cent of respondents chose the UK as their first choice, ahead of the US at 17.05 per cent
The Trump administration has rolled back an Obama-era policy that allowed Chinese citizens to secure five-year student visas. Photo: Reuters
For a growing number of Chinese students, the doors to America are closing
- Since last summer, Chinese students involved in robotics, aviation, engineering and hi-tech manufacturing have faced tighter visa controls in the US
- Chinese students have described delays in visa approvals due to additional reviews, putting their academic and professional career prospects at risk
