A group of overseas Chinese university students on Aberystwyth promenade, Wales UK. Photo: Alamy
Policy

Trade war turning Chinese students off the US, with many opting for UK, Canada and Australia, says payments firm

  • Survey found that 20.14 per cent of respondents chose the UK as their first choice, ahead of the US at 17.05 per cent
Topic |   US-China trade war
Celia Chen

Celia Chen  

Published: 7:00am, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 7:24am, 28 May, 2019

A group of overseas Chinese university students on Aberystwyth promenade, Wales UK. Photo: Alamy
The Trump administration has rolled back an Obama-era policy that allowed Chinese citizens to secure five-year student visas. Photo: Reuters
Tech

For a growing number of Chinese students, the doors to America are closing

  • Since last summer, Chinese students involved in robotics, aviation, engineering and hi-tech manufacturing have faced tighter visa controls in the US
  • Chinese students have described delays in visa approvals due to additional reviews, putting their academic and professional career prospects at risk
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Meng Jing

Meng Jing  

Published: 6:00am, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:35pm, 2 May, 2019

The Trump administration has rolled back an Obama-era policy that allowed Chinese citizens to secure five-year student visas. Photo: Reuters
