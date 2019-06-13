A map of China is seen through a magnifying glass on a computer screen. Photo: Reuters
China cybersecurity rule on exporting of personal information seen raising compliance costs for firms
- Companies have to assess the security implications of exporting personal information outside China and notify cyberspace regulators
- The draft rule, if implemented, should raise the costs of compliance for foreign companies
Topic | Cybersecurity
National security concerns have long been used as the justification for Washington’s increased scrutiny over Huawei. Photo: AP
China’s cybersecurity laws may be used to block US tech firms on national security grounds, says expert
- The draft measures have been released online for public feedback until June 24
- They were published amid escalating trade war tensions between Beijing and Washington
Topic | US-China tech war
