Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Singapore's Minister for Communication and Information S Iswaran (L) and Singapore's Minister of Health Gan Kim Yong (R) give a press conference. Photo: EPA-EFE
Policy

Singapore keeps options open on Huawei, says any 5G vendor must meet security standards

  • The Trump administration says Huawei represents a security threat because it enables spying for China, which Huawei has repeatedly denied.
Topic |   Huawei
Chua Kong Ho

Chua Kong Ho  

Published: 3:23pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:39pm, 26 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Singapore's Minister for Communication and Information S Iswaran (L) and Singapore's Minister of Health Gan Kim Yong (R) give a press conference. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.