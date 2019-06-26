Singapore's Minister for Communication and Information S Iswaran (L) and Singapore's Minister of Health Gan Kim Yong (R) give a press conference. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore keeps options open on Huawei, says any 5G vendor must meet security standards
- The Trump administration says Huawei represents a security threat because it enables spying for China, which Huawei has repeatedly denied.
Topic | Huawei
Singapore's Minister for Communication and Information S Iswaran (L) and Singapore's Minister of Health Gan Kim Yong (R) give a press conference. Photo: EPA-EFE