Security in the internet addiction treatment centre - Adolescent Psychological Development Base in China resembles that of a prison. Gates and windows are locked and barbed wire is fixed atop the high walls. Photo: SCMP/Lea Li
Inside China’s battle to keep internet addiction under check
- There are many internet addiction treatment centres in China that provide ‘detox’ services for mostly young people
- China’s video-gaming industry is estimated to be worth US$30 billion in revenue each year
Topic | Mobile gaming
Security in the internet addiction treatment centre - Adolescent Psychological Development Base in China resembles that of a prison. Gates and windows are locked and barbed wire is fixed atop the high walls. Photo: SCMP/Lea Li
China’s gaming industry was knocked by a gaming freeze last year amid a regulatory crackdown on internet content and addiction. Photo: AP
China to lose its crown as the world’s biggest gaming market to the US due to impact of approvals freeze
- US to become biggest gaming market in 2019, driven by console sales growth
Topic | Video gaming
China’s gaming industry was knocked by a gaming freeze last year amid a regulatory crackdown on internet content and addiction. Photo: AP