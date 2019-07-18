Shanghai has taken the initiative to introduce strict trash sorting and recycling rules. Photo: AFP
China’s war on trash goes hi-tech with AI-driven apps for sorting and facial recognition to enforce recycling
- Alipay’s mini program has indexed more than 4,000 different types of waste and has assisted more than three million people since its beta test phase
Topic | Artificial intelligence
The new waste-sorting rules took effect in Shanghai on July 1. Photo: Alice Yan
Stumped by the new recycling rules in Shanghai? There’s hundreds of apps for that
- Applications and services have sprung up as residents try to work out which bin to throw their rubbish into to avoid fines
- They can be used to find out, for example, if cabbage leaves are classified as wet or dry waste
Topic | China Society
