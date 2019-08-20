Channels

One expert said finding petty criminals, such as pickpockets, in a big city in China can be like finding a needle in a haystack without the help of advanced camera surveillance technologies. Photo: Stock
Policy

Old problem of balancing individual rights with social good just as important with AI, says China governance expert

  • Tsinghu University’s Xue Lan chairs a committee of experts advising China’s Ministry of Science and Technology on AI governance
  • AI poses question of how to balance individual and societal benefits against privacy concerns, Xue says
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang  

Updated: 6:45am, 20 Aug, 2019

Although science fiction movies often depict super intelligent robots capable of destroying the world, most experts say the introduction of human-like robots is still years, if not decades, away.
Science & Research

From policing to picking clothes, experts say artificial intelligence still has much work to do before it can replace the human touch

  • General artificial intelligence, which replicates human intelligence in independent reasoning and decision-making, still far away
  • AI being applied to complement humans in labour-intensive actions, or where firms conclusions can be drawn from past data
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Tracy Qu

Tracy Qu  

Updated: 7:25am, 12 Aug, 2019

