One expert said finding petty criminals, such as pickpockets, in a big city in China can be like finding a needle in a haystack without the help of advanced camera surveillance technologies. Photo: Stock
Old problem of balancing individual rights with social good just as important with AI, says China governance expert
- Tsinghu University’s Xue Lan chairs a committee of experts advising China’s Ministry of Science and Technology on AI governance
- AI poses question of how to balance individual and societal benefits against privacy concerns, Xue says
Topic | Artificial intelligence
One expert said finding petty criminals, such as pickpockets, in a big city in China can be like finding a needle in a haystack without the help of advanced camera surveillance technologies. Photo: Stock
Although science fiction movies often depict super intelligent robots capable of destroying the world, most experts say the introduction of human-like robots is still years, if not decades, away.
From policing to picking clothes, experts say artificial intelligence still has much work to do before it can replace the human touch
- General artificial intelligence, which replicates human intelligence in independent reasoning and decision-making, still far away
- AI being applied to complement humans in labour-intensive actions, or where firms conclusions can be drawn from past data
Topic | Artificial intelligence
Although science fiction movies often depict super intelligent robots capable of destroying the world, most experts say the introduction of human-like robots is still years, if not decades, away.