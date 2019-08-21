Channels

The Chinese government has called for wide-ranging reforms to be implemented in Shenzhen that will make the southern coastal city a leader in terms of innovation, public service and environmental protection by 2025. Photo: Martin Chan
Policy

Shenzhen needs to attract overseas talent to fuel Greater Bay Area’s hi-tech ambitions

  • A new government plan will have Shenzhen implement flexible policies to attract highly skilled talent from around the world
Topic |   China technology
SCMP

Iris Deng  

Celia Chen  

Updated: 9:26am, 21 Aug, 2019

Beijing wants Shenzhen to become a model of “high-quality development, an example of law and order and civilisation”. Photo: Alamy
Politics

Beijing unveils detailed reform plan to make Shenzhen model city for China and the world

  • Plan would allow wide-ranging reforms to make Shenzhen a global ‘benchmark’ by middle of the century
  • It adds to evidence that Beijing is sidelining Hong Kong in development of the Greater Bay Area
Topic |   Shenzhen
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 8:28pm, 19 Aug, 2019

