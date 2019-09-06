RNG74Y Cybernetic brain, deep machine learning and artificial intelligence concept 3D illustration. Working cyber mind on dynamic digital 3D background.
China risks falling further behind the US in AI if it does not step up basic research, academic says
- Advances in AI have slowed in past two years, meaning real progress can only be made by breakthroughs, Peking University professor says
Although science fiction movies often depict super intelligent robots capable of destroying the world, most experts say the introduction of human-like robots is still years, if not decades, away.
From policing to picking clothes, experts say artificial intelligence still has much work to do before it can replace the human touch
- General artificial intelligence, which replicates human intelligence in independent reasoning and decision-making, still far away
- AI being applied to complement humans in labour-intensive actions, or where firms conclusions can be drawn from past data
