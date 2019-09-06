Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

RNG74Y Cybernetic brain, deep machine learning and artificial intelligence concept 3D illustration. Working cyber mind on dynamic digital 3D background.
Policy

China risks falling further behind the US in AI if it does not step up basic research, academic says

  • Advances in AI have slowed in past two years, meaning real progress can only be made by breakthroughs, Peking University professor says
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Minghe Hu

Minghe Hu  

Updated: 7:30am, 6 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

RNG74Y Cybernetic brain, deep machine learning and artificial intelligence concept 3D illustration. Working cyber mind on dynamic digital 3D background.
READ FULL ARTICLE
Although science fiction movies often depict super intelligent robots capable of destroying the world, most experts say the introduction of human-like robots is still years, if not decades, away.
Science & Research

From policing to picking clothes, experts say artificial intelligence still has much work to do before it can replace the human touch

  • General artificial intelligence, which replicates human intelligence in independent reasoning and decision-making, still far away
  • AI being applied to complement humans in labour-intensive actions, or where firms conclusions can be drawn from past data
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Tracy Qu

Tracy Qu  

Updated: 7:25am, 12 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Although science fiction movies often depict super intelligent robots capable of destroying the world, most experts say the introduction of human-like robots is still years, if not decades, away.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.