A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 22, 2019. Photo: Reuters
US raises the stakes by flagging its Huawei 5G network security concerns to Gulf allies
- Bahrain is home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet while the UAE hosts American soldiers supporting US military operations
Topic | Huawei
A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 22, 2019. Photo: Reuters