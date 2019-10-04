Chongqing has become the surveillance capital of the world with the highest ratio of cameras per person. Illustration: SCMP
In Chongqing, the world’s most surveilled city, these residents are happy to trade some privacy for security
- Whether it is to monitor traffic, prevent petty theft in restaurants or monitor public safety in parks – residents can be sure there is a camera following their every move
- As of 2019 Chongqing had about 2.58 million surveillance cameras covering 15.35 million people
Shenzhen is one of a number of cities in China using facial recognition technology in public transit systems. Photo: Alamy
China looks to AI future as subways adopt facial recognition technology
- Shenzhen joins a number of mainland cities using face scans at metro entrances
