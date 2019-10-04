Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chongqing has become the surveillance capital of the world with the highest ratio of cameras per person. Illustration: SCMP
Policy

In Chongqing, the world’s most surveilled city, these residents are happy to trade some privacy for security

  • Whether it is to monitor traffic, prevent petty theft in restaurants or monitor public safety in parks – residents can be sure there is a camera following their every move
  • As of 2019 Chongqing had about 2.58 million surveillance cameras covering 15.35 million people
Topic |   China technology
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang  

Updated: 9:34am, 4 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chongqing has become the surveillance capital of the world with the highest ratio of cameras per person. Illustration: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Shenzhen is one of a number of cities in China using facial recognition technology in public transit systems. Photo: Alamy
Society

China looks to AI future as subways adopt facial recognition technology

  • Shenzhen joins a number of mainland cities using face scans at metro entrances
Topic |   China technology
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Updated: 11:11pm, 22 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Shenzhen is one of a number of cities in China using facial recognition technology in public transit systems. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.