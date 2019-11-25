Chinese President Xi Jinping last week said his nation wants to work toward a phase-one trade agreement with the US that is based in part on “equality”. Photo: DPA
China to raise penalties on IP theft in trade war compromise
- Beijing will also look into lowering the thresholds for criminal punishments for those who steal IP
Topic | Intellectual property in China
Chinese President Xi Jinping last week said his nation wants to work toward a phase-one trade agreement with the US that is based in part on “equality”. Photo: DPA