The German government announced closer scrutiny of acquisitions by non-EU firms in 2017, which was made in response to the 2016 takeover of industrial robotics firm Kuka by Chinese firm Midea. Photo: Reuters
Germany aims to shield tech firms from foreign takeovers
- Berlin plans to review or block foreign purchases of stakes as low as 10 per cent in ‘critical technology’ companies
- That would cover firms in robotics, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, biotechnology and quantum technology
Topic | Germany
Germany’s minister of economics says the risk of Huawei transmitting German data to Chinese spies is no greater than what the “unreliable” US has already done. Photo: Reuters
German minister and US envoy clash over Huawei’s possible participation in Germany’s 5G network
- Economic Minister Peter Altmaier says risk of Huawei transmitting data to Chinese intelligence agencies is no greater than what ‘unreliable’ US has already done
- US ambassador Richard Grenell calls comparison ‘an insult’ to Americans ‘who contribute to the security of Germany’
Topic | Huawei
