Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The German government announced closer scrutiny of acquisitions by non-EU firms in 2017, which was made in response to the 2016 takeover of industrial robotics firm Kuka by Chinese firm Midea. Photo: Reuters
Policy

Germany aims to shield tech firms from foreign takeovers

  • Berlin plans to review or block foreign purchases of stakes as low as 10 per cent in ‘critical technology’ companies
  • That would cover firms in robotics, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, biotechnology and quantum technology
Topic |   Germany
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:34am, 29 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The German government announced closer scrutiny of acquisitions by non-EU firms in 2017, which was made in response to the 2016 takeover of industrial robotics firm Kuka by Chinese firm Midea. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Germany’s minister of economics says the risk of Huawei transmitting German data to Chinese spies is no greater than what the “unreliable” US has already done. Photo: Reuters
Europe

German minister and US envoy clash over Huawei’s possible participation in Germany’s 5G network

  • Economic Minister Peter Altmaier says risk of Huawei transmitting data to Chinese intelligence agencies is no greater than what ‘unreliable’ US has already done
  • US ambassador Richard Grenell calls comparison ‘an insult’ to Americans ‘who contribute to the security of Germany’
Topic |   Huawei
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 11:08pm, 26 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Germany’s minister of economics says the risk of Huawei transmitting German data to Chinese spies is no greater than what the “unreliable” US has already done. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.