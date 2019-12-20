A worker assembles air conditioner's components next to the robot arms at a factory in Suixi county in central China's Anhui province in 2018. Photo: AP
Tech /  Policy

One in 20 Chinese workers could be replaced by robots in the next five years, according to survey

  • Up to 40 per cent of China’s manufacturing workforce could be “potentially affected” by the use of robots
  • The rise of automation had a disproportionate impact on workers with lower levels of education
Topic |   Robotics
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai in Beijing

Updated: 12:53pm, 20 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A worker assembles air conditioner's components next to the robot arms at a factory in Suixi county in central China's Anhui province in 2018. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai, based in Beijing, covers technology and capital flows in the world of start-ups in Greater China. Previously, she worked as financial correspondent for Caixin Media in Hong Kong for over two years and wrote for China Daily in Beijing and London.