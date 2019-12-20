A worker assembles air conditioner's components next to the robot arms at a factory in Suixi county in central China's Anhui province in 2018. Photo: AP
One in 20 Chinese workers could be replaced by robots in the next five years, according to survey
- Up to 40 per cent of China’s manufacturing workforce could be “potentially affected” by the use of robots
- The rise of automation had a disproportionate impact on workers with lower levels of education
Topic | Robotics
